Aryan Khan gets no special treatment as he remains in NCB's custody

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is said to be eating food from the mess

While Aryan Khan's father Shah Rukh Khan may be the king on Bollywood, he is getting treatment of a common man as he remains in custody after getting in trouble with the law.

The 23-year-old, who along with multiple others, was arrested after found to be in possession of drugs, was given no privileges as he remains in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7.

As per Times of India, the actor has been eating food from the mess as getting a home cooked meal requires special permission from the court.

While the youngster has not been getting his favourite meals, he has been seen changing in and out of multiple different outfits.

Meanwhile, sources have revealed that the 23-year-old has been a consumer of drugs for the part four year.

In addition it was reported that he was crying "inconsolably" during NCB's interrogation.

According to bureau officials, "shocking, incriminating material" was found on Aryan’s phone.

Other accused include Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

Meanwhile, B-town celebrities have extended their support to the Raees actor after his son's arrest.

Salman Khan also visited Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening.