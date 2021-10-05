LSA 2021: Faysal Quraishi sings praises of award show

Faysal Quraishi could not help but sing praises of the Lux Style Awards (LSA) ahead of its 20th show.

Taking to Instagram, the actor fondly shared some dear memories of the show and extended his congratulations to the LSA for completing 20 years.

Even after admitting that there were some "upsetting" moments, he sang praises of the extravaganza, lauding them for supporting the industry.

"The Lux Style Awards 2021 is set to complete 20 years. We go back a long time, in 2003 I remember attending for the first time. I performed for them and won some awards too, with some upsetting moments here and there," he said.

"Lux Style Awards has always supported the film, drama and fashion industry,

"Just like you have wished us and supported us I wish you all the best," he said ahead of the LSA 2021.

It is pertinent to mention that he has been nominated in the LSA 2021 in best actor category for his outstanding performance in Geo Entertainment’s drama serial Muqaddar.

Take a look:







