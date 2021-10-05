George Clooney takes hilarious jibe at Brad Pitt, says he's the cheapest actor

George Clooney opened up about his amusing bond with Brad Pitt.
In an interview with PEOPLE, the actor and director said Pitt was the 'cheapest actor' available for his upcoming film.
During the promotions of his latest offering with Ben Affleck, Clooney joked, "Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available."
The actor and director continued, "He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it."
Clooney and Pitt previously collaborated together on the Ocean's franchise and Burn After Reading.
In a 2015 interview, Pitt shared bidding on films got really competitive between him and Clooney.
"In all fairness, he outbid me on Argo," Pitt told Vulture of the 2012 movie starring and directed by Ben Affleck, which Clooney produced.
"It can get competitive. We do naturally have a lot of the same tastes and interests," the Oscar-winner added at the time.
