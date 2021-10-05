Piers Morgan wants history to record anti-vaxxers as ‘selfish’ 

Infamous media personality Piers Morgan is coming forth to rail against anti-vaxxers and calling them “selfish.”
The enraged TV presenter took to social media and hit out at all those who are still rejecting COVID-19 vaccines, thereby slowing down the progress to end the pandemic.
“I’ve got no problem with those refusing to have the covid vaccines, so long as they have no problem with history recording them as selfish [expletive] who only cared about themselves in a global pandemic,” he wrote.
Morgan had earlier lashed out at anti-vaxxers as well back in July this year, when he unleashed his rage on Twitter over people refusing to get inoculated.
“Those who refuse to be vaccinated, with no medical reason not to, should be refused NHS care if they then catch covid. I am hearing of anti-vaxxers using up ICU beds in London at vast expense to the taxpayer. Let them pay for their own stupidity & selfishness,” he had written.
Gordon Ramsay opens up about his daughter Holly Ramsay's ordeal on dealing with the sexual assault trauma
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Justin Bieber are turned into cartoons for Balenciaga's fashion show
Kylie Jenner’s LA estate suffers damages after crazed fan jumps over fence & sets off fireworks near mansion
Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai and Amber Heard walked for the French cosmetics brand at the foot of the Eiffel Tower
Kate Middleton worked tirelessly to cultivate ‘painstaking’ strategy that ‘best served’ royal family
Orlando Bloom comes to Katy Perry’s rescue at the Power of Women event