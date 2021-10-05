Piers Morgan had earlier lashed out at anti-vaxxers as well back in July this year

Piers Morgan wants history to record anti-vaxxers as ‘selfish’

Infamous media personality Piers Morgan is coming forth to rail against anti-vaxxers and calling them “selfish.”

The enraged TV presenter took to social media and hit out at all those who are still rejecting COVID-19 vaccines, thereby slowing down the progress to end the pandemic.

“I’ve got no problem with those refusing to have the covid vaccines, so long as they have no problem with history recording them as selfish [expletive] who only cared about themselves in a global pandemic,” he wrote.

Morgan had earlier lashed out at anti-vaxxers as well back in July this year, when he unleashed his rage on Twitter over people refusing to get inoculated.

“Those who refuse to be vaccinated, with no medical reason not to, should be refused NHS care if they then catch covid. I am hearing of anti-vaxxers using up ICU beds in London at vast expense to the taxpayer. Let them pay for their own stupidity & selfishness,” he had written.