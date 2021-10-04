Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launch ‘another move’ to ‘build their brand’ with NYC visits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for trying to “build their separate independent brand” with NYC visits as “stepping stones to something bigger.”

Royal commentator and expert Neil Sean made the claim during his interview with Express.

There he was quote saying, “It doesn't really come as any surprise that the story coming back to me from a very good source is that Harry and Meghan now see themselves being pitched out in New York. Now, this could mean yet another move but why?”

“Now the real reason apparently why Harry and Meghan have fallen in love with the Big Apple is simply this - as ever now they are not royals but micro-celebrities, they have to think about how they can build their brand, make money. All the big influencers are not necessarily out in California.”

Before concluding Mr Sean added, “As they've seen over the last 18 months, what was once the golden days of Hollywood seemed to have really petered out, streaming seems to be the way forward.”