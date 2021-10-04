Orlando Bloom saves Katy Perry from wardrobe malfunction at Power of Women event

Orlando Bloom comes to Katy Perry’s rescue at the Power of Women event

Orlando Bloom recently saved his partner Katy Perry from a major wardrobe malfunction at the Power of Women event.



The scene occurred and was filmed while Katy was on already on the Variety’s Power of Women event.



According to the video, Perry can be seen requesting her finance’s assistance and claimed, “Orlando, can you undo my corset?”

Perry later explained how her dress was “a little tight” and she “couldn’t sing” until it was loosened.

Bloom didn’t waste any time rushing in either, he immediately hopped onto the stage.

While he was trying to loosen her dress Perry added, “Pull it all the way down, I have a girdle in here. All the way down. OK, now I can breathe.”

Before making his escape from the stage, however, Orlando left his lady love a loving peck on the shoulder and made his way back.

Check it out below:



