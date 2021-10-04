Crazy fan invades Kylie Jenner’s LA house, sets off fireworks in hopes to see the model

Famed American supermodel and business woman Kylie Jenner’s Los Angeles house reportedly suffered damages after a crazy fan jumped over the fence and tried to break in.

According to TMZ reports, a man jumped into the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star’s house and set off fireworks. The media outlet also reported that law enforcement was immediately called to the 24-year-old’s USD 36.5million estate in LA.

According to reports, the makeup mogul’s fan first buzzed her security and asked where she was, when her guards rebuffed his request, the man left and returned with a plan to break in the house.

The man allegedly jumped the fence at the outer perimeter of Jenner’s house and began setting off the explosives. The arrested intruder is now in jail and is being held on USD 20,000 bail for felony vandalism.

Fortunately, the expectant mom wasn’t at home at the moment. The Kylie Baby founder resides in the mansion with her daughter Stormi, 3, and is currently preparing to give birth to her second child with Travis Scott.