Blake Shelton writes emotional birthday tribute for wife Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton recently turned to social media and posted a loving birthday tribute for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani.
The country singer shared the note to Instagram and even included a black-and-white breathtaking shot of their first dance, as a married couple, to go alongside it.
The short but sweet note in the caption read, “Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!”
