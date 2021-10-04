 
Monday October 04, 2021
Blake Shelton writes emotional birthday tribute for wife Gwen Stefani

Entertainment
Web Desk
October 04, 2021
Blake Shelton recently turned to social media and posted a loving birthday tribute for his sweet wife Gwen Stefani.

The country singer shared the note to Instagram and even included a black-and-white breathtaking shot of their first dance, as a married couple, to go alongside it.

The short but sweet note in the caption read, “Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!”

Check it out below:



