Jason Aldean infuriated by California’s vaccine mandate for kids aged 12 and above

Jason Aldean denounced California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandate

American country singer Jason Aldean has slammed California’s vaccine mandate for kids to attend schools.

In a social media post, the singer, who has been a vocal critic of the Joe Biden administration, denounced California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s COVID-19 mandate.

"So let me get this straight! It is no longer our decisions as parents (or free Americans) to make decisions about our kids, Gavin Newsom makes those decisions for us now??" he wrote on Instagram.

"You gotta be kidding me! People in California should be outraged and people everywhere else better start standing up and speaking out NOW. This is not how America and being free works,” he shared.



California will be the first US state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for students above the age of 12 in order to attend school in-person.