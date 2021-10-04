Royal family 'bracing' for explosive revelations in Tina Brown's new book

The details come from Brown’s 'years of research and intimate access' to the royal family

The royal family is gearing up for to weather another storm in their way. Tina Brown has in her new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — The Truth and Turmoil, targeted the monarchy, aiming to change the way the world sees it.



The book will supersede Brown's previous publication, The Diana Chronicles, and will follow where the latter left off.

Dropping only a few months after Prince Harry releases his bombshell memoir, the book will be “full of powerful revelations, nuanced details, and searing insight” into the family.

According to media reports, it will reveal new stories about the family over the course of 25 years, as they attempted to pull themselves back together after the death of Princess Diana.



The details come from Brown’s “years of research and intimate access” to the family, and will supposedly divulge Prince Andrew’s controversial links with Jeffrey Epstein, and Meghan and Harry’s exit from the family.

Ahead of the book release, the royal family is reportedly “bracing” for its explosive revelations, especially because, as the publisher puts it, the book will “irrevocably change how the world perceives and understands the royal family.”