Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘no royal comeback’ after giving up royal life

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle recently got called out for having no royal comeback following the NYC trip because of giving up all rights and privileges to the lifestyle.



This claim’s been made by royal expert Charlie Rae and during her interview with Entertainment Daily she was quoted saying, “There is no royal comeback.”

“They are no longer active members of the royal family and do not represent the royal family on anything. He said there were no crowds around them, only security guards.”

She also went on to say, “They made it clear they wanted to have private lives but continually invade their own privacy.”

Before concluding the expert listed all of the couple’s recent appearances, including their Global Citizen Live event in Central Park and big New York City trip with the US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield and dubbed them ‘hypocrites’.