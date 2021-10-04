Queen Elizabeth ‘losing grip’ over royal family ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth has recently been accused of growing softer and losing her grip over royal family members ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
The observation’s been made by royal expert Charlie Rae, during an interview with talkRADIO host Cristo Foufas.
The Sun editor believes people were “lining up to ruin the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.”
Ms Rae also went on to suggest that most of the Platinum Jubilee year will be overtaken by “tell-all bombshell books” about fellow royals and it all may culminate to threaten the entire celebration plans.
She even referenced writer Tina Brown’s upcoming tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil, and claimed, “She is promising all sort of revelations. She will be discussing Andrew, Harry and Meghan, the Queen.”
“I feel sorry for the Queen because there are so many books out next year - not least of all by her grandson who is writing a memoir. You would think people were lining up to ruin her Platinum Jubilee next year.”
Before concluding she added, “She is putting together all the things that have gone wrong recently for the poor old Queen.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have left the royal family for good
The Queen’s estate launches an internal review into links with Azerbaijan ruler as hinted by Pandora papers
During an interview with Vulture in 2016, Turner said she did not feel welcome by the cast of 'Friends'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have drastically lowered in popularity polls after NYC trip
'The queen very much regards Catherine as … a safe pair of hands,' said royal expert Joe Little
Prince Charles to pay Prince William £700k yearly in case he decides to keep his Highgrove residence