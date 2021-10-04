Queen has been losing her grip and control over the royal family ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth ‘losing grip’ over royal family ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth has recently been accused of growing softer and losing her grip over royal family members ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The observation’s been made by royal expert Charlie Rae, during an interview with talkRADIO host Cristo Foufas.

The Sun editor believes people were “lining up to ruin the Queen's Platinum Jubilee next year.”

Ms Rae also went on to suggest that most of the Platinum Jubilee year will be overtaken by “tell-all bombshell books” about fellow royals and it all may culminate to threaten the entire celebration plans.

She even referenced writer Tina Brown’s upcoming tell-all, The Palace Papers: Inside The House Of Windsor – The Truth And The Turmoil, and claimed, “She is promising all sort of revelations. She will be discussing Andrew, Harry and Meghan, the Queen.”

“I feel sorry for the Queen because there are so many books out next year - not least of all by her grandson who is writing a memoir. You would think people were lining up to ruin her Platinum Jubilee next year.”

Before concluding she added, “She is putting together all the things that have gone wrong recently for the poor old Queen.”