Aryan’s arrest: Hansal Mehta comes out in support of Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta has extended his support to king Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan’s arrest in a drug case.
Hansal Mehta is the latest B-town personality to openly support the Raees actor.
The filmmaker took to Twitter and said “It is painful for a parent having to deal with a child getting into trouble. It gets compounded when people begin to arrive at judgements before the law takes its course.”
He further said “It is disrespectful and unfair to the parent and to the parent-child relationship. With you @iamsrk.”
Earlier, Salman Khan, Pooja Bhatt and Suniel Shetty extended support to Shah Rukh Khan.
Khan’s close friend Salman Khan was seen paying a visit to him at his residence Mannat on Sunday night.
Aryan Khan was arrested on Sunday hours after he was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau after drugs were found on the cruise he was on.
Aryan Khan's lawyer is currently speaking with the NCB office in Mumbai.
