Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner amaze onlookers with their casual looks

Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas show off their unique style during a walk in NYC

Jo Jonas and her sweet wife Sophie Turner stunned onlookers with their hot walk in NYC on Sunday.

The Game of Thrones actress and her singer husband showed off their unique style they as they appeared together in chic outfits in New York City on Sunday.

American singer looked stunning as he sported olive green pants with a tucked black vintage t-shirt and a blue and grey argyle cardigan.

On the other hands, Sophie looked amazing in baggy light wash jeans with darker blue panels on the front. She paired them with a dark green zip-up vest that boasted pockets across the chest.

The 32-year-old's red hair was parted in the center and draped over her shoulders in waves as a pair of thick-framed sunglasses sat atop her dome.

Despite frequent appearances in NYC, Joe is on tour with his brothers throughout the east coast. The trip will extend through the end of October with the final date currently scheduled for a show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.