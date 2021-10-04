Grimes admits she is still living with Elon Musk after split

Grimes has come clean about the Karl Marx photo posted on her Instagram after her split with Elon Musk

Grimes has come clean about the Karl Marx photo posted on her Instagram after her split with Elon Musk

Grimes has come clean about the Karl Marx photo posted on her Instagram after her split with Elon Musk

Canadian singer Grimes recently made headlines for reading Karl Marx’s The Communist Manifesto, not long after parting with her uber rich, tech mogul boyfriend Elon Musk.

Now, the singer has come clean about the Karl Marx photo posted on her Instagram being a stunt to troll the paparazzi, adding that she is still living with the Tesla founder.

Sharing a screenshot of a news story from the day, Grimes wrote: “I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg [expletive] haha im dead.”

“I am not a communist…although there are some very smart ideas in this book – but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming,” she wrote.

“But I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented,” she went on to say.

“Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!” she added.

She also mentioned in the post that she is still “living with e,” referencing her nickname for her former beau.