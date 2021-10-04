Blake Shelton surprises Gwen Stefani on her 52nd birthday

Blake Shelton showered love on his wife Gwen Stefani, calling her 'my better half' while celebrating the singer's 52nd birthday.

The country star celebrated his sweetheart's 52nd birthday by sharing a black-and-white shot to his Instagram account on Sunday.



The 45-year-old actor and his spouse were spotted spending time together while on the dance floor of their wedding reception, which took place at his Oklahoma ranch this past July.

The television personality also wrote a short message directed at the No Doubt frontwoman in the post's caption that read: 'Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you.'

Shelton looked dashing as he rocked a black vest worn on top of a button-up white t-shirt as he spent quality time with his wife. The God's Country stayed close to his midwestern roots as he wore a pair of dark jeans during the ceremony.

Gwen Stefani looked radiant in a flowing white wedding gown while dancing with her husband. Her signature platinum blonde locks were mainly tied back and covered up with a large veil at the reception.