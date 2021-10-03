 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Jennifer Lopez crosses 178 million followers on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently rekindled their relationship
Entertainment
Web Desk
October 03, 2021

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a glamorous duo known popularly as "Bennifer", recently rekindled their romance after almost 20 years

 Lopez recently reached 178 million followers on Instagram as  her popularity grew  after she started dating the Batman actor.

They became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez. But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

