Royal expert thinks Prince Andrew's daughter should be questioned

Prince Andrew has been accused of sexual assault and rape

Royal expert Marlene Koenig on Sunday said Princess Beatrice should be the one who is questioned in sexual assault lawsuit against her father Prince Andrew.



She was commenting on a report that said Andrew's former wife Sarah Ferguson may be forced to answer questions about the night he claims he was at a Pizza Express.

Prince Andrew forcefully rejected claims in a civil lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre who accused the prince of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, and challenged whether the case could even be brought.

In an interview with BBC Panorama, Andrew denied the allegation, saying he took his daughter to the restaurant in Woking because Sarah Ferguson was away.

According to the Sunday Telegraph, Ferguson may have to answer questions about her whereabouts at the time as a result.



