Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber prepare for Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event

Hollywood A-listers are currently working on the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation Charity Event.
The event will include stars like Kelly Clarkson, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Kimmel, Andra Day and Imagine Dragons.
The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation supports Boys & Girls Clubs and schools and will be live-streamed straight from Las Vegas.
In addition to the musical element, the event will also include auction items like UFC tickets, Lakers tickets, and even a round trip ticket to Africa.
The biggest however is the chance to do a walk-on role for an Adam Sandler movie, which O'Neal has won for $90,000.
