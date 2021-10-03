Sam Asghari ‘calling the shots’ in relationship to Britney Spears: report

Sources recently revealed that Sam Asghari is “practically in charge of” all Britney Spears’ affairs moving forward.
The news has been unearthed by an insider close to OK! Magazine and per their findings, Britney Spears has “practically put Sam in charge of her affairs.”
They went on to add, “He’s answering her phone, responding to her business emails and overseeing her security detail.”
“She even has him handling interview requests, plus anyone in her family who wants to see her should check with him first.”
Currently Spears “is in a great place, and she gives much of the credit to Sam because he has always been so protective of her.”
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own book’ with their newfound ‘celebrity royal status’
Prince Charles’ old friend shares his ongoing plans for a ‘slimmed down monarchy’
Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, and his Italian fiance Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, were wed at Saint...
Earlier Debra Messing questioned why Kim Kardashian was chosen for the SNL gig
Prince Harry trying to ‘distract’ the public from the monarchy’s work with his upcoming memoir
Harry, Meghan Markle trying to ‘keep one eye on their reputation while ‘nurturing growing celebrity lifestyle’