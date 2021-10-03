Sam Asghari ‘calling the shots’ in relationship to Britney Spears: report

Insiders reveal Sam Asghari has reportedly taken charge of all of Britney Spears’ affairs

Sources recently revealed that Sam Asghari is “practically in charge of” all Britney Spears’ affairs moving forward.

The news has been unearthed by an insider close to OK! Magazine and per their findings, Britney Spears has “practically put Sam in charge of her affairs.”

They went on to add, “He’s answering her phone, responding to her business emails and overseeing her security detail.”

“She even has him handling interview requests, plus anyone in her family who wants to see her should check with him first.”

Currently Spears “is in a great place, and she gives much of the credit to Sam because he has always been so protective of her.”