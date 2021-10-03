Queen Elizabeth weighs in on ‘trying period’ following Prince Philip’s death

Queen Elizabeth recently wore her heart on her sleeve and addressed the ‘trying period’ she’s been struggling through ever since Prince Philip’s passing.



Even Sky News’ Rhiannon Mills referenced the Queen’s candid statement and admitted, “The Queen has attended every opening ceremony since 1999. This is the sixth session she will play a part in today.”

“And I think for the 95-year-old monarch it will be wonderful to see that after 18 months where Covid has disrupted so much of the official work that she carries out today again we will see some of the pomp and ceremony you would expect for a similar event.”

She also went on to say, “She will be accompanied today by Prince Charles and Camilla, known here in Scotland as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay.”

“On previous occasions, of course, she was joined by the Duke of Edinburgh, so I suspect there will be a poignancy to the fact that her husband, who passed away in April, is not at her side today.”