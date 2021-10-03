Kanye West files trademark for new technology line

Kanye West is said to be creating a technology under a name that his music fans are familiar with

Kanye West may be gearing up for a completely new venture as his life, one that is not related to music nor fashion.

According to TMZ, the Yeezy designer is looking to get into the tech industry as he has filed a trademark application to use the name Donda on his future products.

The outlet reported that the rapper is looking to use the brand name for electronics ranging from tablet computers, audio speakers to surround sound systems.

In addition, he seems to have taken a page from late Apple founder Steve Job’s book as he also wants to introduce a range of wearable technology like smartwatches, smart glasses, wearable activity trackers and protective flip covers for tablet computers.

It is pertinent to mention that Kanye has also filed paperwork to use the name on homeware products.