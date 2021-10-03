Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘have broken’ the Windsor House’s record of unhappy marriages

Prince William, Kate Middleton have effectively ‘broken the cycle’ of unhappy marriages in Windsor House

This claim has been brought to light by royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey.

During his most recent interview with Express, he admitted, “The House of Windsor has an abysmal track record of marital failure, but William has broken the cycle.”

This is not the first time Kate’s origins have been highlighted by experts. In a previous interview with People magazine, Mr Lacey dubbed the Duchess an “empathetic outsider from middle-class origins.”

He also admitted that the two "have focused on...working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry.”