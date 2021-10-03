Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘have broken’ the Windsor House’s record of unhappy marriages

Experts hail Prince William and Kate Middleton for breaking the Windsor House’s record of unhappy marriages.
This claim has been brought to light by royal historian and biographer Robert Lacey.
During his most recent interview with Express, he admitted, “The House of Windsor has an abysmal track record of marital failure, but William has broken the cycle.”
This is not the first time Kate’s origins have been highlighted by experts. In a previous interview with People magazine, Mr Lacey dubbed the Duchess an “empathetic outsider from middle-class origins.”
He also admitted that the two "have focused on...working to ensure that all three of their children enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry.”
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘crafting their own book’ with their newfound ‘celebrity royal status’
Prince Charles’ old friend shares his ongoing plans for a ‘slimmed down monarchy’
Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, and his Italian fiance Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, were wed at Saint...
Earlier Debra Messing questioned why Kim Kardashian was chosen for the SNL gig
Prince Harry trying to ‘distract’ the public from the monarchy’s work with his upcoming memoir
Harry, Meghan Markle trying to ‘keep one eye on their reputation while ‘nurturing growing celebrity lifestyle’