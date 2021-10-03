Prince Harry, Meghan Markle simultaneously prioritizing reputation, celebrity lifestyle

Harry, Meghan Markle trying to ‘keep one eye on their reputation while ‘nurturing growing celebrity lifestyle’

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are keeping ‘one eye on their reputation’ while simultaneously trying to ‘nurture’ their celebrity lifestyle.



This claim’s been brought to light by royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, “I expect that Harry and Meghan want to try and concentrate on preaching about worthy causes in their Spotify and Netflix deals, but they will also have one eye on their own reputations.”

“That's for two reasons, one is that they obviously want to look good and part of nurturing a celebrity reputation is trying to ensure that your name is for good things, rather than frivolity or living in luxury or your wealth.”

Before concluding he added, “They'll therefore be looking to cover topics that are considered worthy and worthwhile.”