Snoop Dogg fawns over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘will to live life their way’

Snoop Dogg recently weighed in on the respect he has for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “unbreakable will” and desire to live life on their own terms.



The rapper wore his heart on his sleeve and got candid while speaking to The Mirror.

There he was also quoted saying, “I said Prince Harry had big balls when he didn’t invite Trump to his wedding. And now, for real, I say he’s got an even bigger set of balls.”

“Him and Meghan are living their lives like they want and that can’t be an easy thing with the whole world judging them. They got to live life their way - they get a lot of respect from me for that.” (sic)

Before concluding he added, “If they want to come over for Thanksgiving dinner they are in for something special. They can come over to Snoop’s crib.”