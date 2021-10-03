Shehzad Roy requests citizens to get Covid vaccine before 'it’s too late'

On Saturday, Singer Shehzad Roy took to social media and asked everyone to get Covid-19 vaccination before Pakistan becomes last country in the world with the virus.
The 44-year-old shared a story of a man he met who got vaccination after losing a loved one to Covid, he wrote, “I met a person outside the #JPMC Hall as @mahirahkhan and I were invited by the @usconsulate_khi @usembislamabad to promote #vaccinations.”
He continued, “The person told me that he was strictly against it, but when a close family member died who was not vaccinated and his friend only got a mild disease after being vaccinated, he decided to get himself vaccinated ASAP.”
Roy concluded, “Don't wait for a disaster. We don't want Pakistan to be the last country on the map with #COVID like #Polio.”
Umer Sharif died in Germany after a prolonged illness on Saturday
The officials of NCB are questioning Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in drug case
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak underwent cosmetic procedure because of her deviated septum
Shabana Azmi married Javed Akhtar who already had a wife and two kids
'I guess Falak gave this gulab to Sarah as well,' quips Twitter
Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi's son Mustafa expresses joy in rain