 
Sunday October 03, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Shehzad Roy requests citizens to get Covid vaccine before 'it’s too late'

Shehzad Roy told people not to wait for disaster and get Covid-19 vaccination
TV&Showbiz
Web Desk
October 03, 2021
Shehzad Roy requests citizens to get Covid vaccine before it’s too late
Shehzad Roy requests citizens to get Covid vaccine 'before it’s too late'

On Saturday, Singer Shehzad Roy took to social media and asked everyone to get Covid-19 vaccination before Pakistan becomes last country in the world with the virus.

The 44-year-old shared a story of a man he met who got vaccination after losing a loved one to Covid, he wrote, “I met a person outside the #JPMC Hall as @mahirahkhan and I were invited by the @usconsulate_khi @usembislamabad to promote #vaccinations.”

He continued, “The person told me that he was strictly against it, but when a close family member died who was not vaccinated and his friend only got a mild disease after being vaccinated, he decided to get himself vaccinated ASAP.”

Roy concluded, “Don't wait for a disaster. We don't want Pakistan to be the last country on the map with #COVID like #Polio.”

More From TV&Showbiz