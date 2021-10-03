Shehzad Roy requests citizens to get Covid vaccine before 'it’s too late'

Shehzad Roy told people not to wait for disaster and get Covid-19 vaccination

On Saturday, Singer Shehzad Roy took to social media and asked everyone to get Covid-19 vaccination before Pakistan becomes last country in the world with the virus.

The 44-year-old shared a story of a man he met who got vaccination after losing a loved one to Covid, he wrote, “I met a person outside the #JPMC Hall as @mahirahkhan and I were invited by the @usconsulate_khi @usembislamabad to promote #vaccinations.”

He continued, “The person told me that he was strictly against it, but when a close family member died who was not vaccinated and his friend only got a mild disease after being vaccinated, he decided to get himself vaccinated ASAP.”



Roy concluded, “Don't wait for a disaster. We don't want Pakistan to be the last country on the map with #COVID like #Polio.”