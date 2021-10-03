Details of Kardashian family's latest TV production unearthed

The Kardashian family is said to be working on a new show after concluding Keeping Up With the Kardashians

After teasing a new television project in the pipeline, it seems that the Kardashian family is set to film their new show.

A source told Us Weekly what the new show will entail after the family recently concluded their hit reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians after 20 seasons.

"The new show is going to have the entire family be part of it, but Kim, Khloé [Kardashian], Kourtney [Kardashian] and Kris [Jenner] are going to be on it the most,” the source said.

"There’s a strong focus on Kim’s journey as a lawyer, which fans got a taste of in the last season [of Keeping Up With the Kardashians]. They’re making [the new show] somewhat political.

The insider added the reality TV personalities have liked "having more control" during the filming of their new Hulu series and that it will "air sooner than months out".