Suniel Shetty asks media to 'give Aryan Khan a breather': 'He is just a kid'

'Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything,' says Suniel Shetty

Indian actor Suniel Shetty is raising his voice for Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

Speaking in a recent event, Suniel appealed to the media to not speculate and jump on to conclusions just because Aryan was present at a rave party full of drugs.

“I would like to say that wherever there is a raid, several people are caught. And we assume that this child must have consumed drugs or this child must have done it. But the proceedings are on, let’s give that child a breather,” he said.

The actor added, “Whenever something happens in Bollywood, the media scrutinises everything and jumps to conclusions. Give the child an opportunity. Let the real reports come out. Baccha hai (He’s a kid). Taking care of him is our responsibility.”

Zonal director Sameer Wankhede of the NCB confirmed that Aryan is being detained in the drug case on Saturday.



"Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan is being questioned by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its Ballard Estate office at south Mumbai. He was on a cruise ship where agency raided in the night and busted rave party.”

