Neha and Angad tied the knot secretly on May 10, 2018

Neha and Angad tied the knot secretly on May 10, 2018

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi welcome a baby boy

Bollywood celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi are blessed with a baby boy on Sunday at a private hospital in Mumbai.



Angad Bedi turned to Instagram and shared the good news with the fans.

Sharing a loved-up throwback photo with the wife, the Pink actor said “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival.”

“#Bedisboy is here!!!!! @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.”

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shorty after Bedi shared the news.



Neha and Angad are already parents to a baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi.

The couple tied the knot secretly on May 10, 2018 and welcomed their first child, Mehr in November of the same year.