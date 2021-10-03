Rhea Chakraborty said, “I believe there are some rumours about me being part of TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to such rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss"

Rhea Chakraborty confirms she is not part of 'Bigg Boss 15'

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has dismissed rumours of her being contestant of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 15.



The Chehre actor took to Instagram and shared a story to dismiss the reports.

She said “I believe there are some rumours about me being part of TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to such rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss."

Earlier, there were reports that the makers of Bigg Boss had offered Rhea 3.5 million per week if she agrees to be on the show.

The Bigg Boss 15, being hosted by superstar Salman Khan, premiered on Saturday, October 2, with Ranveer Singh joining as the special guest.

According to the Times of India, Rhea wants to concentrate on web shows and her career in Bollywood.