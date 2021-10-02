Engage with Afghanistan to avoid 'economic meltdown': PM Imran Khan tells int'l community

PM Imran Khan emphasises the important role of international community in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan emphasises the important role of international community in providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday emphasised the important role of the international community in providing necessary humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan to alleviate the suffering of the common people.

Speaking to Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Imran Khan highlighted the "immediate importance of economic engagement with Afghanistan to prevent an economic meltdown".



Underlining the importance of national reconciliation in this context, the premier highlighted Pakistan’s contribution to efforts for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact with a view to further coordinating their efforts in support of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Both officials expressed satisfaction on the existing level of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed the resolve to continue mutual efforts to further strengthen close ties.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also thanked President Rahmon for the warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the recent visit to Dushanbe on September 16-17.

The two leaders exchanged views on the follow-up to the talks held in Dushanbe last month.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had visited Tajikistan in September on a two-day official visit to attend the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) meeting in Dushanbe.



