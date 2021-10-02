Kate Middleton hailed as ‘saviour for the royal family’: report

Kate Middleton recently got hailed by experts for being a “saviour for the royal family.”



Royal expert Camilla Tominey made her claim in the Daily Telegraph's weekly newsletter titled Your Royal Appointment and wrote, “How fitting that the dress should have been fitted with a cape, as there remains a growing sense that the 39-year-old mother of three is fast becoming the saviour of the Royal family.”

“And if you think that’s overstating it: consider the pivotal role Kate has yet to play in the monarchy as both the wife and the mother of a future king.”

Before concluding she added, “Yes, the Duchess of Cornwall will be the next Queen (on paper at least), but when it comes to ushering in 21st-century royalty, Kate will rule the waves.”