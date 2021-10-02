Prince Harry’s ‘desperate wish’ for Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle 'doomed from the start’

Prince Harry’s wish for Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s prospective relationship was “doomed from the start.”



This claim’s been made by royal author Andrew Morton and in his interview with Express he admitted the prince was “desperate for Meghan and his sister-in-law to bond” but it ended up becoming “a tall order given their contrasting careers and social backgrounds.”

Even fellow commentator Daniela Elser highlighted the same point and added, “By the time 2017 rolled around, Harry and Meghan had been dating for around six months and things were clearly serious between the duo.”



“At some stage during their courtship, William is alleged to have sat his brother down for that infamous talk where he said, 'Don't feel you need to rush this. Take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,' thus reportedly triggering their falling out.”

She also claimed there was a “backdrop of all-round upheaval” because of “different countries, religions, and economic backgrounds.”

“So, why was Harry labouring under the notion that Kate and Meghan were destined for BFF- dom? Is it really that much of a surprise that there was no happily-ever-after?”