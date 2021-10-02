Queen Elizabeth funding all of Prince Andrew’s legal fees in abuse case

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to fund all of Prince Andrew's legal fees for the abuse case

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to fund all of Prince Andrew’s legal fees for the abuse case currently in court.

The funds for it all are being sourced by the Duchy of Lancaster estate, The Telegraph claims but recently the fee has doubled and is currently standing at £1.5million to £23million.

The case itself is said to take months or even years to resolve with a settlement that may reach millions of pounds.

It is currently not clear if the Queen’s decision to intervene was out of kindness for her son, or as a financial necessity.

However, Prince Andrew’s personal income sources remain completely a mystery since he seems to have no discernible income that the public is made privy to.