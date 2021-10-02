Prince Harry may trigger ‘tsunami of fear’ by naming ‘racist royal’ in memoir

Experts fear Prince Harry will be open to instigating a ‘tsunami of fear’ by sharing the name of the racist royal who commented on Archie’s skin colour.
This news comes shortly after reports of growing unrest among palace staffers came out.
However, experts on the other hand fear Prince Harry may not have much of a choice in the matter and may be made to divulge the identity of the racist royal.
This claim has been made by royal expert Penny Junor and in her interview with The Sun she admitted, “The publishers are going to want a lot for their money, such as naming this so-called racist.”
“He’s researching his mother’s life so he’s going to be talking about his parents’ marriage, the breakup, the affairs.”
She also went on to say, “That could be incredibly damaging for his father and Camilla. Charles is going to be king and Camilla his queen.”
“The last thing they or the country needs is another upsurge of anger based on what I believe to be false, false accusations.”
