Queen Elizabeth meets local heroes in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth on Saturday attended the Opening Ceremony to mark the Sixth Session of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.

The British monarch was accompanied by Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla during her visit.

"Her Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses first met Party and Parliamentary Leaders before proceeding to the Debating Chamber where The Queen addressed the Scottish Parliament," Clarence House said in a statement.

"Following the Opening Ceremony, The Queen and The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay met local heroes from across Scotland at a reception," the statement said.



