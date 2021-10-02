Prince Harry’s new memoir to have ‘searing insight’ into the Firm: report

Experts believe Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will be “full of nuanced details and searing insight” into the long-held secrets of the Firm.



Vanity Fair royal editor Tina Brown made this claim during an interview and she also hinted at the memoir being “full of nuanced details and searing insight” into the royal family.

For those unversed, the book is scheduled for a release in April of next year and will tell the “real story” of Prince Harry and Prince William’s royal lifestyle without their mother.

It will also “irrevocably change the way readers perceive and understand the Royal Family.”