When Shabana Azmi's parents disapproved of her marrying Javed Akhtar

Veteran Indian actor Shabana Azmi sat down for an interview with writer Twinkle Khanna and opened up about parents being against her and actor Javed Akhtar’s marriage.

Khanna asked her if it was a difficult decision for Azmi, to which she responded, “He was a married man, he had children, it was really tough. And that's why I feel that people shouldn't speculate. It's difficult enough for the people involved and then just for gossip's sake. And obviously, people are going to say, ‘You call yourself a feminist and then how have you got yourself in this situation?’”

She explained, “At that time, I had a choice. I could explain my point of view, which would justify the action I had taken, but I felt if I did that, it would lead to more speculation, and more gossip, so I decided to go quiet. In time people will come to know, and that is exactly what happened.”

Azmi added, “Now of this, the real good thing that happened, and I give Honey a lot of credit for it, because through it all, she never poisoned the children's minds against me. She could have been really generous, and she would have been justified… But she never, never did that. In fact, she sent the children with us to London when they were really young, and that became a bonding, and it's to her credit, and Javed's credit, and my credit that we have such a healthy relationship with Zoya and Farhan.”

Akhtar and Shabana tied the knot in 1984 and in 1985 the former and his first wife Honey Irani parted ways.