'No Time To Die:' Daniel Craig to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

'No Time To Die:' Daniel Craig to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

'No Time to Die’ U.S. debut: Daniel Craig to receive a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The much-awaited Bond film, No Time to Die is all set to hit the theatres in U.S. on October 8. Ahead of the release of the film, actor Daniel Craig will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 007 actor will get his star in a ceremony on October 6.

His star will be the 2,704th star to be placed on Walk of Fame and Craig will also be only the fourth 007 actor to be honor after stars, David Niven, Pierce Brosnan and Roger Moore, according to Variety.

Craig’s star will be placed next to Moore’s, located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard.

Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek, who plays the villain Lyutsifer Safin in No Time to Die, which is Craig's fifth and final outing as Bond, will speak at the Walk of Fame ceremony along with producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

“Daniel Craig is a British cultural icon, as is James Bond, the man he has portrayed in five 007 films. We are thrilled to place his terrazzo Walk of Fame star next to the star of another famed actor who also portrayed James Bond, Roger Moore. Fans will be thrilled when they see that their stars are appropriately located at 7007 Hollywood Boulevard,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, in a statement to the outlet.

Craig has previously played the suave spy 007 in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre. His career’s other notable films include Knives Out, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo and Munich.

No Time To Die will be released in North America on Oct. 8. The film is already in theatres in the U.K.