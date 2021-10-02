'William, Kate's successful relationship has broken the cycle of failed royal marriages'

Kate is aware of the fact that she has an important role to play as the consort of Britain's future monarch

Expert Robert Lacey weighed in on how Prince William and Kate Middleton successful marriage has broken the cycle of failed marriages in the royal family.



The author of Battle of Brothers wrote, "The House of Windsor has an abysmal track record of marital failure, but William has broken the cycle."

He added that Kate, an "empathetic outsider from middle­ class origins," helped ground their relationship a great deal.

She and William "have focused on ... working to ensure that all three of their children — [Prince] George, 6­-year-­old Princess Charlotte and 3­-year-­old Prince Louis — enjoy the peaceful childhood that eluded William and Harry."

The couple's former private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton revealed to PEOPLE Royals that William "has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve," while Kate "brings this pragmatic awareness of what it's like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family."

He added, "They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn't have got a better pair, frankly."