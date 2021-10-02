Tiger Shroff leaves Disha Patani gushing with his chiseled abs

Bollywood actress Disha Patani can’t stop gushing over rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff after the latter flaunted his chiseled abs.
The War actor took to Instagram and shared a video of his dance, rehearsing to his own song Unbelievable, leaving fans swooning.
He shared the dance video with caption “Rehearsing to my own song is the hardest thing ever for me …been a While since. #unbelievably.”
The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.
Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger, was also speechless as she responded to the video.
The Radhe actor commented “Body” followed by numerous fire emoticons.
On the work front, Tiger is filming Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria in the United Kingdom.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.
The film will be out on April 29, 2022.
Alia Bhatt's shares film release date after cinemas reopen in India
Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor protects Alia Bhatt from unruly fans at Jodhpur airport
Esra Bilgic tweeted “The day I've been looking forward to for months has come. I can't wait to watch the first...
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram got married earlier this month and arrived in Maldives for the honeymoon on Wednesday.
Kareena Kapoor and her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir also attended the birthday of Inaaya
Kriti Sanon’s latest ‘no makeup’ selfie has left fans in a frenzy