Tiger Shroff will next be seen in film 'Heropanti 2'

Tiger Shroff leaves Disha Patani gushing with his chiseled abs

Bollywood actress Disha Patani can’t stop gushing over rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff after the latter flaunted his chiseled abs.



The War actor took to Instagram and shared a video of his dance, rehearsing to his own song Unbelievable, leaving fans swooning.

He shared the dance video with caption “Rehearsing to my own song is the hardest thing ever for me …been a While since. #unbelievably.”

The video has won the hearts of the fans on social media.

Disha, who is rumoured to be dating Tiger, was also speechless as she responded to the video.

The Radhe actor commented “Body” followed by numerous fire emoticons.

On the work front, Tiger is filming Heropanti 2 with Tara Sutaria in the United Kingdom.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film will be out on April 29, 2022.