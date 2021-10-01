Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘determined to go out swinging’ against shadow of Megxit

Experts believe Kate Middleton and Prince William intend to fully “come out swinging” against the looming shadow continually cast by Megxit.
This claim’s been made by royal author and editor Daniela Elser and in her new piece for News.com.au she was quoted saying, “2021 started off abysmally for the house of Windsor with Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launching an unprecedented fusillade against the Firm during their Oprah interview.”
Before concluding she added, “Intense global scrutiny abruptly turned on the palace, which suddenly stood accused of institutional racism, a callous disregard for mental health and a malignant indifference to suffering.”
