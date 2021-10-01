Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli unveil daughter's name

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edo have given royal fans the answer to the widely-asked question, the name of their baby girl.

Taking to their social media pages, a photo of the little girl’s footprint was shared along with a caption unveiling the baby’s name.

The social media caption reads: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi."

Sienna's middle name is a tribute to the Monarch, matching her second cousin Princess Charlotte who also has it as her middle name.

Earlier an announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the royal family sharing that the couple welcomed their daughter.

It tweeted, “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.”