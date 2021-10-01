Meghan Markle aims to ‘change the world’ via ‘steely determination’: report

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning to bring about monumental changes in the world through the power of her ‘steely determination’.
This claim’s been made by royal expert and commentator Judi James and while talking to Fabulous magazine she highlighted the Duchess’ ‘resilience’ and admitted, “New York Meghan and Time mag cover’s Meghan reveal a woman with a much more steely look in both her eye expression and her body posing and movement.”
She also added, “She is also seen looking more independently powerful and much more like a leader.”
“Now she has the profile but without the restrictions, we can see the much steelier version of Meghan, who looks determined to change the world for the better and sooner rather than later.”
