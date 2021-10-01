Prince Harry’s memoir will unveil ‘explosive information’ about Prince William

Experts worry Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will oust shockingly “explosive information” about Prince William.



Historian and biographer Dr Edward Owens made this claim to during his interview with Express and was also quoted saying, “There’s got to be some sort of explosive details in there, he wants to sell a book.”

“There might be a bit more information about his relationship with his brother. So far it’s been left for royal commentators and journalists to narrate the family feud between William and Harry.”

“They haven’t said a great deal about it publicly, so I imagine we will get more information about the relationship with his brother, probably the relationship with his father.”

“And possibly the relationship with other members of the Royal Family and the courts, because Harry and Meghan feel that they were unfairly treated while they were working members of the House of Windsor.”

Before concluding he added, “So, we might get a fuller picture of how they felt and why they did what they did in terms of Megxit.”e