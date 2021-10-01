Sonakshi Sinha on star kid debate: ‘no point talking about spilled milk’

During an interview with a publication, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha gave her take on Nepotism debate in Indian film industry.

The Lootera actor said, "Like this whole star kid debate is useless because it is not like no star kid hasn’t lost out on a project because of somebody else. But nobody goes around crying about it. It’s okay, it happens to everyone. Deal with it, dude. That’s life. There is no point talking about spilled milk."

She continued, “Forget me. My father also, who was not a star kid, has lost out on many projects. It happens to every actor, it’s part and parcel of the job. It’s not something that is so unheard of or so new, it happens to everyone and it has been happening. As I said, it’s part and parcel of the job, you move on with your life, work hard and keep at it."

The 34-year-old then shared how she has been dealing with the star kid debate since 11 years, to which she replied, “First, it is important to pinpoint what is important to your life? Do these things play a part in the work that I'm supposed to be doing? They don't. Then take them out."

She added further, “Focus on your work, work hard. Think of each new project as your first one. Put in that much effort as you did on day one and I think that is what will sail through."