Diana The Musical blasted over ‘inaccurate depiction’s ahead of release

The new Broadway show, Diana The Musical recently got put on blast for allegedly featuring completely ‘inaccurate depictions’ of the British royal family.
For those unversed, the entire musical revolves around the life of a 19-year-old Diana but royal expert Howard Hodgson the characterization is “utterly inaccurate.”
Mr. Hodgson believes the musical is also “both inaccurate and in bad taste” when compared to previous Netflix adaptations.
He told Express, “I have hardly ever seen or read anything which accurately portrays the late Princess of Wales. She was neither a saint nor altogether evil.”
Before concluding he added, “Instead, she suffered from mental frailties which made her an extremely complex person and totally unsuitable to deal with the rigours of being a princess.”
