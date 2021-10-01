Britney Spears' lawyer shares what's next in conservatorship battle

Britney Spears’ lawyer has unveiled the latest plan in the singer's conservatorship battle as her father Jamie Spears was recently suspended as her conservator.

Speaking to People, Britney’s attorney Rosengart said that his legal team is focused between now and the November 12 hearing on terminating the singer’s conservatorship.

"It's terminating the entire conservatorship and looking into the misconduct of Jamie Spears and others," Rosengart told the outlet.

"It's going to entail reviewing all the files that Jamie Spears now, as a result of a court's order today, is going to turn over."

"[We'll be] looking at communications between Jamie Spears and Jamie Spears' counsel, and we will go where the facts lead us," he added, after accusing Jamie of "reaping millions of dollars from his daughter's estate," during Wednesday's hearing.