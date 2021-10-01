Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘embarking on ‘new era’ with growing US favorability

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are walking into a ‘new era’ with their growing favorability in the US

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started to embark on an entirely different era with their growing US favorability coming into play.

This claim’s been made by royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams during an interview with Express where he weighed in on the couple’s journey into a brand “new era.”

There he was also quoted saying, “Their high-profile schedule will probably enhance their reputation in America.”

“This was their first tour in the new era they have created for themselves and their children were not included.”

However, he believes Meghan and Harry managed to “completely contradict” their hard work with their excessive use of private jets.

Mr Fitzwilliams also claimed, “However, the publicity given to their somewhat bizarre decision to return by a private jet having urged action on climate change would not have been helpful.”