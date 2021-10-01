Kim Kardashian, Kanye West keep things amicable as exes spotted getting dinner

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West seem to be getting along as exes.

This was proven after the former couple was spotted out together getting dinner with their friends.

The Skims founder was seen dressed up in a skintight purple catsuit with a brown leather trench coat while the Donda rapper kept it casual with a black t-shirt and black pants.

Despite undergoing a divorce, the two are willing to keep their friendship for the sake of their four children.

After ending their dinner, they even took off in the same car together with Kanye in the driver’s seat while Kim beside him.

